Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

CSX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

