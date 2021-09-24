Thomas White International Ltd. Has $10.95 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,278 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

PBR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 719,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,944,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

