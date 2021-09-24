Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 11,652 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 172,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

