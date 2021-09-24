Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $314.02 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $607.87 and a 200 day moving average of $612.16. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.