Thomas White International Ltd. Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. 26,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,453. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

