ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,176,914 shares of company stock worth $27,186,900.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 667,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

