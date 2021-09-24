ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino Sells 1,745 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Salvatore Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $8,000.00.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.