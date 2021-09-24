Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.10% of Tilly’s worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.