Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.96

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and traded as high as $55.30. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 11,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

