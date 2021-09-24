Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.