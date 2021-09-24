Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $846,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.