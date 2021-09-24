Toronto Dominion Bank Has $366,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

