Toronto Dominion Bank Has $770,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.