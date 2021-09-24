Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $597,000 Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,438,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

