Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIII. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIII opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

