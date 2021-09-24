Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $484,000 Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,865,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,378,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,046,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000.

NASDAQ:THMA opened at $9.95 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

