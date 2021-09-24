Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.