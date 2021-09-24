Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.