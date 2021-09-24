Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$42.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.