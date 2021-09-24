TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.