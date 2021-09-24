Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.31

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.31 and last traded at $210.20, with a volume of 2635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.