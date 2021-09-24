Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

