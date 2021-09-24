Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Transurban Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

