Treat DAO Trading Down 24.7% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $48,871.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00007269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00108661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,881.30 or 1.00054515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.81 or 0.06810602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.22 or 0.00776940 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

