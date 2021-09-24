Trias Market Capitalization Hits $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00123963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

