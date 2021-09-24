Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 140,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

