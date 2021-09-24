Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,734 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $828.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

