Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 3,800 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

