Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 3,800 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.