Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 2%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 359.60 ($4.70). Approximately 562,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,177,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.28.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

