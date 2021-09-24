TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Hits $100.81 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $100.81 million and $1.72 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.