Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Up 5%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUWLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

