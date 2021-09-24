Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 176,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

