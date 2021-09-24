U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,173 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.65% of U.S. Bancorp worth $549,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. 220,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.