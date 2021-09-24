UBU Finance (UBU) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $176,756.51 and approximately $39,409.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,438,011 coins and its circulating supply is 9,549,914 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

