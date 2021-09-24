UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.