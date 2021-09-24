UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,999,518 shares.The stock last traded at $53.22 and had previously closed at $53.36.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

