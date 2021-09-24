Unido EP One Day Trading Volume Tops $409,356.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $409,356.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00108879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00149334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.17 or 0.99959714 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.37 or 0.06843351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00779621 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.