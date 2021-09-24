Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 152.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Shares of UNP opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

