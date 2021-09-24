Uniswap Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Uniswap has a market cap of $12.01 billion and $441.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $19.64 or 0.00046488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

