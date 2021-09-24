United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Insider Acquires $220,486.18 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insider Brooke Shirazi bought 69,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

