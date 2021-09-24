United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $218,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $51.38 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

