Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

