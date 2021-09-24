Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,517. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

