Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $34.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,629. The company has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

