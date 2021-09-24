Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 8569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

