Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $208.72 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

