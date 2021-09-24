Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

