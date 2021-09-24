Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $174,436.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

