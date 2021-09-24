Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VIP stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.04. The stock has a market cap of £93.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.