Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VIP stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.04. The stock has a market cap of £93.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

