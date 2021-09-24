Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Critical Analysis

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 55.09% 36.10% 19.42% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 8.11 $23.28 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.79 N/A N/A N/A

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Value Line beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

